Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.25% and a return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $81,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $169,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $389,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 158.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,502,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

