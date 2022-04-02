Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $812.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

