Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,432.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 811,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 106.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,568,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,318,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,437 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 47.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,583,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,680,000 after acquiring an additional 506,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $12,625,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Unum Group stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.