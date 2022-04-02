Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.22

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:VLN)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens Semiconductor (VLN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.