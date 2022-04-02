Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.22

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

