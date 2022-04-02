Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 748,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 682.0 days.

Valmet Oyj stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $30.96 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

