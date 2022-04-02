Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stake Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 126,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 110,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VMI stock opened at $246.26 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.75.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

