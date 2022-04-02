Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Valneva from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $67.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

