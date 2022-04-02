Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 165,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Separately, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). Equities analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.