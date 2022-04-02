Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 65.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $388.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.77 and a 52-week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.