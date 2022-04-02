Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 15,933 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.63. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

