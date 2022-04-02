Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPC opened at $84.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

