Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $89.34 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

