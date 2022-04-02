Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 55.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $116.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $88.98 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

