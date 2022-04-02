VanEck Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK) Shares Up 1%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BJK – Get Rating) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.24. 19,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 19,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.