Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.88 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

