Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. 497,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,919. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.24 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

