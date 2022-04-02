Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 197,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.