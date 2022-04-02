Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,870,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $23,226,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,041.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 312,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

