Vanilla Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.73 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00010291 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $1,318.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00050534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.73 or 0.07496802 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,554.52 or 0.99554179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00054752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

