Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $5.03 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.03.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Venator Materials by 81.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 409,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 183,305 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Venator Materials by 18.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 691,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 95.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 23.9% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Venator Materials (Get Rating)

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.