VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.95.

VEON stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. VEON has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth $11,156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in VEON by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,757,000 after buying an additional 5,041,340 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in VEON by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,416,000 after buying an additional 4,645,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

