Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,708,000 after buying an additional 135,786 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 634,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,665 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 663,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 622,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

