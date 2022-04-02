Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OEZVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OEZVY opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. Verbund has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

