Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of VCEL traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,911. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.06 and a beta of 1.92. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,975,000 after purchasing an additional 197,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,420,000 after purchasing an additional 307,755 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vericel by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,956,000 after acquiring an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,601,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

