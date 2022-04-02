Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertiv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 6,237,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vertiv by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vertiv by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

