Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $400.22 million and a P/E ratio of -9.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 20,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

