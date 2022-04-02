Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

