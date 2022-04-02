View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised View from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. View has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in View by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,337,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 556,455 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in View during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in View during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in View by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of View by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after buying an additional 643,997 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

