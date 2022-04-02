View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised View from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. View has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.
View Company Profile
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
