Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $24.68 on Thursday. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $358.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $537.41 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 214.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

