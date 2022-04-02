Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives $22.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,572,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,187,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,117,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,049,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

