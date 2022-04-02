Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,398,276 shares.The stock last traded at $26.13 and had previously closed at $25.91.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $48,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $185,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,304 in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $5,406,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.