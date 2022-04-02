Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

