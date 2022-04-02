VMware (NYSE:VMW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cross Research lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.34.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.