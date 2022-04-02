VNET Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,894 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 287% compared to the typical daily volume of 747 put options.
VNET stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $900.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.24.
Several research firms recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
