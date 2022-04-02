Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €58.40 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($64.18) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VNA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($52.75) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.34 ($67.40).
ETR:VNA traded up €0.89 ($0.98) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €43.20 ($47.47). 1,300,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €42.27 ($46.45) and a 52-week high of €60.96 ($66.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
Recommended Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.