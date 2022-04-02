VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $6.48

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.27. VTEX shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 1,712 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on VTEX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

