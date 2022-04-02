Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Warburg Research lowered shares of Wacker Chemie to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €164.00 ($180.22) to €160.00 ($175.82) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $176.00 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $196.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.73.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

