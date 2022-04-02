Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 41,693 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,346,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,211,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

