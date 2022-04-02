Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.58.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,009,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,019,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

