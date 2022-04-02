Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Director Lincoln E. Benet Sells 10,000 Shares

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,507,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.