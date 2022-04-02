Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WAFD. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

WAFD stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. Washington Federal has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,105,000 after purchasing an additional 72,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,643,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 162,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 143.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after acquiring an additional 439,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

