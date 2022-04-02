Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

WRE opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 210,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

