Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

WCN opened at $139.73 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $109.61 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average of $130.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

