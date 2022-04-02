Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.
WCN opened at $139.73 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $109.61 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day moving average of $130.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
