Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $310.60

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $310.60 and last traded at $310.60, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $310.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $281.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

