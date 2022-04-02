WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,164 Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $107.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.38. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.76 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

