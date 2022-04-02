WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $48.61.

