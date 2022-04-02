WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,012 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,575,000 after purchasing an additional 640,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,380,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,176,000 after purchasing an additional 586,220 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.97 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

