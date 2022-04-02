WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average of $155.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

