WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,523,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,829,000. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 509,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after buying an additional 76,295 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18,844.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 74,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 67,616 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

