WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 78,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.64. The stock had a trading volume of 551,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.83 and a 200-day moving average of $251.53. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

